Yet, we know nothing is immune to errors, including cloud services. Even the best vendors can experience major outages due to various causes. We mean the giants, including Google, AWS, and Apple. A cloud outage refers to the time when cloud services are unavailable, which can be caused by various reasons, including loss of power, natural disaster, software bugs, network connectivity issues, hacker attacks, or even human influence.

We’ve had several cloud outages that have affected globally successful companies in 2022. So, let’s check the top nine cloud outages this year.

Most Significant Cloud Outages to Date In 2022

In January — Apple and IBM Outage

In February – Slack’s Outage

In March – Google Cloud and Apple Outages

In April – Atlassian Outage

In May — Mimecast Outage

In June – Cloudflare, Microsoft Azure, and M365 Online Outages

#1: Apple

The January cloud outage has affected Apple’s iCloud storage services and a few other services, including the App store, the Apple store, and Apple support, impacting users worldwide. There was an ongoing issue with iCloud backup, iMessage, iCloud mail and photos, and iCloud storage upgrades. Some users were even unable to log in to their iCloud accounts.

#2: IBM Cloud

IBM Cloud experienced two outages. The first one was on the 2nd of January, an issue with their infrastructure network, affecting IBM Cloud services users in the Dallas area. The second one happened only the day after, and it was an issue with a virtual private cloud offering from IBM. This issue affected users from around the globe said an IBM report.

#3: Slack

On Slacks’s website, a status page confirmed that Slack users were hit with a major outage. There was an issue where Slack was not loading for some users.

#4: Google Cloud

According to the cloud giant, many users of Google’s Traffic Director tool felt service errors for 2 hours and 35 minutes. The outage hit services such as Spotify and Discord. Fortunately, they fixed the issue by updating the Traffic Director code that processes the configuration.

#5: Apple (Again)

Another outage for Apple this year; several Apple services were down, including the App Store, Apple TV, Apple Maps, and many other key products, such as Apple’s corporate and retail systems. Apple also confirmed the outages on its system status update.

#6: Atlassian

The Atlassian outage started on the 5th of April. This major incident was due to a communication gap between teams working in Australia and San Francisco on deleting standalone legacy applications and insufficient system warnings. According to the company, it was a major incident, but no customer lost data for more than five minutes. Furthermore, they claimed that something was restored till the 8th of April, and the rest was done on the 18th of April.

#7: Mimecast

Mimecast, the UK-based cybersecurity cloud service provider, announced it had a major power outage. One of its US data centers suffered a major power outage impacting power supply sources, including the backup generators, resulting in delays and degraded performance.

#8: Microsoft Azure and M365 Online

Microsoft customers experienced issues connecting to East US 2 region’s resources in Virginia for 12 hours. The reason for the outage was an unplanned oscillation in one of their datacenters within one of their Availability Zones in the East US 2 regions. According to the report, the outage affected Application Insights, Managed Identity Service, Log Analytics, Media Services, and NetApp Files.

#9: Cloudflare

Cloudflare had an accidental outage causing major disruptions across the internet, hitting popular sites such as Discord, Shopify, Fitbit, Peloton, and Grindr. In their blog post, Cloudflare said that the outage affected 19 of their data centers, and it was their error, not a result of an attack.

How to Mitigate the Risk from Outages?

Today’s businesses are connected worldwide, which makes service disruption and the cloud infrastructure more susceptible to damage. In the past, cloud infrastructures were significantly more restricted, and there were easy ways to minimize the impact.

Still, finding a way to continue doing business without interruptions is key. If you have a business, you must plan how to mitigate possible cloud outages and add offline support; you can’t leave it to chance.

For instance, you can try to mitigate the risk from outages by:

Having backup cloud service (if your primary cloud service suffers an outage, you can switch to the backup)

Secure offline functionality for apps and devices (your essential features would be functional even without connection)

Make a clear plan which can be followed in case of an outage.

The Bottom Line

Cloud outages are rare but should be taken very seriously by organizations that take care of their users. A cloud outage might also impose significant financial losses and reputational damage, so it’s key to consider using the best cloud service possible; to reduce the frequency. Still, outages are inevitable, and business must go on; that is why every service user needs a plan B. Prepare for such a situation, and don’t let a cloud outage catch you off guard!