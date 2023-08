Today we, PM's of 🇱🇹🇪🇪🇱🇻, joined the G7 Declaration, reafirming our commitment to help Ukraine win the war, achieve justice & rebuild stronger. Only NATO membership will provide security guarantees for 🇺🇦 & we're looking forward to welcoming 🇺🇦 in the Alliance as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/bVDIQbldzY